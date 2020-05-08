Carahsoft Technology has joined a PagerDuty program that allows information technology organizations to offer managed and professional services across the globe.
PagerDuty aims to help its clients optimize system implementation through the Partner Programs for System Integrators, Consultancies and Managed Service Providers effort, Carahsoft said Thursday.
The program will provide support on various areas of real-time digital operations such as orchestration and automation of work. PagerDuty will also offer training, education, resources and strategic support through its MSP and Solution Partner initiatives.
“We are excited for the launch of PagerDuty’s Solution Partner Program and the opportunities this opens for Carahsoft and our reseller partners to better meet our public sector customers’ real-time visibility needs for digital operations,” said Terry Drinkwine, vice president of sales at Carahsoft.
Carahsoft Takes Part in PagerDuty Partner Program
