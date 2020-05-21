Carahsoft to Market Labelbox AI Trainer to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Labelbox ’s artificial intelligence training platform across the federal government.

Federal agencies may purchase the platform through Carahsoft’s reseller network and contracts with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program, the company said Wednesday .

“As AI initiatives mature and roll into production, agencies are learning that an enterprise approach to supporting these teams and managing their critical data sets is required,” said Joshua Beard, federal sales director at Labelbox.

Agencies may deploy the platform in either cloud or on-premise systems to maintain mission security as data scientists work to train machine learning and AI models.

Labelbox designed the platform to work with computer vision systems and other data-related applications. Users may also deploy the platform as a time and cost management tool.