Carahsoft to Offer Mapbox Mapping Tech to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Mapbox ’s cloud-based mapping technology to public sector customers as the latter’s master government aggregator.

The partnership will also allow Mapbox to streamline order processes, achieve quote and small business requirements, simplify renewals and respond to quote requests in 30 minutes, Carahsoft said Thursday .

Customers may purchase Mapbox’s mapping technology through Carahsoft’s National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and General Services Administration Schedule 70 contracts.

Mapbox’s enterprise visualization tool works to help users create mapping programs with search and navigation features for mobile devices and the web. The technology receives real-time updates from various users worldwide to optimize public sector operations.

“Mapbox’s open-source approach provides an additional level of customization for agency developers to better match the platform to their specific mission needs,” said Lacey Wean, manager of Carahsoft’s geospatial team.