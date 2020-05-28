Carahsoft to Offer Strategic Maintenance Solutions’ Connectivity Platforms via Gov’t Contracts

Carahsoft has agreed to be the master government aggregator of Strategic Maintenance Solutions-built connectivity offerings for enterprise asset and computerized maintenance management systems.

SMS Splunk Apps for EAM and CMMS are now available to public sector organizations through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle and the National Association of State Procurement Officials's ValuePoint cooperative purchasing agreement, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Frank Dimina, vice president of Splunk's public sector business, said the company aims to bring its data-to-everything platform to mission-critical government initiatives in partnership with Carahsoft and SMS.

SMS Apps are designed to correlate data for organizations to maintain assets in real time through predictive and condition-based maintenance.

The offering also includes dashboards and key performance indicators for monitoring activities with EAM and CMMS.