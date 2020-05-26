Carahsoft to Provide Educational Software Products, Services via Cooperative Purchasing Contract

The Region 4 Education Service Center has selected Carahsoft Technology to provide state, local and education agencies access to a range of software offerings through a cooperative purchasing agreement with Omnia Partners.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will offer software licenses, product and maintenance, cloud, training, end-user computing and professional services to Omnia's network members under the five-year contract.

The company also assigned personnel to simplify the procurement and delivery processes for more than 200 offerings for the public sector. Customers can procure the offerings at special discounts and receive additional price cuts on a deal-by-deal basis.

According to Carahsoft, it will also host training webinars and provide a resource page for the Region 4 ESC contract.

Omnia Partners functions as a shared services organization with more than 310K members and participants across both the public and private sectors.