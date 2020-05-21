The U.S. Census Bureau has issued a request for information on how to procure cybersecurity services over the next 10 years.
Census Bureau Seeks Industry Input to Form Cybersecurity Strategy
The U.S. Census Bureau has issued a request for information on how to procure cybersecurity services over the next 10 years.
USCB said Tuesday in a SAM notice it needs input on industrial best practices to form a decade-long procurement strategy for cybersecurity expertise.
The agency wants to develop a program that will implement risk-based enterprise cybersecurity with consideration to the complexity of cyber environments.
USCB operates an information security office that oversees cybersecurity implementation and maintenance across the agency. The office coordinates with the agency’s different efforts to protect USCB cyber systems.