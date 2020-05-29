Centauri-Kana Systems Team Develops Personnel Status Reporting Tool for Air Force

A partnership between Centauri and Kana Systems launched a web application for U.S. Air Force leaders to view the status of attached and assigned forces in real time.

The Rapid Event Employee Evaluation of Posture Reporting Tool is built to increase military personnel situational awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic and designed to comply with electronic protected health information security regulations, Centauri said Wednesday.

"When the coronavirus hit, U.S. military organizations suddenly had an increased need for a data-driven, real-time status report app to aid them with personnel health and welfare check-ins," said Mailani Veney, CEO of Kana Systems.

The two companies worked as a joint entity known as SpaceCAMP to develop and deploy the tool on Platform One, a DevSecOps system that holds continuous authority to operate designation with the Department of Defense.

Centauri noted that the Air Force will have full ownership of REEEPoRT — which is available to active duty, reserve and civilian personnel, contractor employees and dependents.