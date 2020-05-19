CenturyLink Expands Fiber Network to Deliver Faster Internet; Maxine Moreau, Ed Morche Quoted

CenturyLink has expanded its fiber network across the nation and plans to continue its growth by integrating faster internet speeds to additional homes and businesses in several cities, the company reported on Tuesday .

"We expect to continue building and expanding fiber to provide those essential connections to families and businesses. We strive to make our services more accessible, more affordable and less complicated, and we're committed to connecting customers to the things that matter most," said Maxine Moreau, CenturyLink president of consumer markets.

CenturyLink has integrated various fiber builds for residential and small business customers. The company enabled an estimated 300 thousand additional homes and small businesses with faster internet speeds in 2019, including the delivery of gigabit speeds in certain portions of Boulder, Colo., Spokane, Wash., and Tucson, Ariz.

CenturyLink has projected continued expansion of its fiber construction projects and expects to bring gigabit speeds to an estimated 400 thousand additional homes and small businesses in certain areas of several cities, including Denver, Colo.; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Omaha, Neb., and more.

"As we change the way we learn and work right now in the U.S., CenturyLink sees, more than ever, the importance of reliable high-speed internet access," Moreau added.

In addition, CenturyLink has increased data and network capacity for larger businesses. The company reported that enterprise businesses also benefit from the data capacity fiber has provided.

CenturyLink recently expanded its network infrastructure in eight cities across the U.S., connecting large technology corporations, start-ups and data centers to its robust fiber network. These expansions were completed in Foster City, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Mesa, Ariz., among others.

In 2019, CenturyLink connected an estimated 18 thousand additional buildings to its scalable global network. CenturyLink will expand its network infrastructure in 20 additional cities this year to help national and regional enterprise businesses meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

"We understand the importance of a secure and reliable network that delivers faster connections and the capacity enterprise companies need to keep up with increasing business demands," said Ed Morche, president, strategic enterprise and government markets, CenturyLink. "The network expansions and capital investments we've made reaffirm CenturyLink's commitment to be the trusted connection for businesses needing a robust, secure infrastructure."

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience.