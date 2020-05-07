Timothy Lamb
Chenega Global Protection, a Chenega Corp. subsidiary, has received a potential 18-month contract from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to provide tiered screening services specific to mitigative efforts of COVID-19, the company reported on Wednesday.
“The security companies of Chenega have been supporting the federal government’s COVID-19 disaster response and recovery efforts along many fronts including at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters and at the Department of Homeland Security Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers nationwide,” Timothy Lamb, president of Chenega’s security strategic business unit, told ExecutiveBiz Wednesday.
Chenega’s efforts under the contract will support NRC Headquarters offices in Rockville, Maryland at the agency’s regional offices in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia; Lisle, Illinois; and, Arlington, Texas; and, and at its Technical Training Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
This work is supported by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Office of Administration, under Contract number 31310020C0008. The companies of the security strategic business unit of Chenega Corporation provide physical security and emergency management services for U.S. Government customers worldwide.
“We are proud to partner with the NRC and support its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its employees and visitors during this national crisis,” Lamb added.
About Chenega Corporation
Chenega Corporation has the dual mission to succeed in business to create financial resources for distribution to shareholders, and create and support comprehensive cultural and societal programs and community activities to assist its shareholders, descendants and family members in their journey to economic and social self-determination and self-sufficiency.
Chenega Secures NRC Contract to Provide Tiered Screening Services; Timothy Lamb Comments
Timothy Lamb
Chenega Global Protection, a Chenega Corp. subsidiary, has received a potential 18-month contract from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to provide tiered screening services specific to mitigative efforts of COVID-19, the company reported on Wednesday.
“The security companies of Chenega have been supporting the federal government’s COVID-19 disaster response and recovery efforts along many fronts including at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters and at the Department of Homeland Security Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers nationwide,” Timothy Lamb, president of Chenega’s security strategic business unit, told ExecutiveBiz Wednesday.
Chenega’s efforts under the contract will support NRC Headquarters offices in Rockville, Maryland at the agency’s regional offices in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia; Lisle, Illinois; and, Arlington, Texas; and, and at its Technical Training Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
This work is supported by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Office of Administration, under Contract number 31310020C0008. The companies of the security strategic business unit of Chenega Corporation provide physical security and emergency management services for U.S. Government customers worldwide.
“We are proud to partner with the NRC and support its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its employees and visitors during this national crisis,” Lamb added.
About Chenega Corporation
Chenega Corporation has the dual mission to succeed in business to create financial resources for distribution to shareholders, and create and support comprehensive cultural and societal programs and community activities to assist its shareholders, descendants and family members in their journey to economic and social self-determination and self-sufficiency.