CNSI Names Heidi Robbins Brown as Medicaid Policy, Programs VP

CNSI has appointed Heidi Robbins Brown, a nationally recognized expert in government-backed health coverage programs, as vice president of Medicaid policy and programs, the company announced on Monday.

In her new role, she will lead CNSI’s efforts related to Medicaid policy, products and services. Robbins Brown will bring a deep insight to CNSI as State Medicaid Agencies work to respond swiftly and decisively to new requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She comes to the company with over six years of national health care consulting and 23 years of state and federal government service. Prior to joining CNSI, Robbins Brown served as principal and senior director with HMS. In the position, she utilized hands-on experience in stakeholder management, performance management, contract monitoring, program integrity and change management to improve policy and operations and leverage new technology solutions.

As principal consultant of Health Management Associates, she provided senior consulting services within the publicly funded health care insurance arena with emphasis on Medicaid health reform, cost containment, program integrity and large information systems operations and analysis.

She also served as deputy medicaid director for the Washington state, where she supervised the replacement of the state’s legacy Medicaid Management Information System. Robbins Brown was elected for six straight years as president and vice president of the National Association for Medicaid Program Integrity and was part of the team that established the Medicaid Integrity Institute.

“Public service is very much part of who I am as a person,” said Robbins Brown. “The opportunity to combine my public policy background with CNSI’s commitment to serving government clients that provide health care benefits is a perfect fit – I’m thrilled to join the team.”

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts and program managers, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations.