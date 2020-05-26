Collins Aerospace to Build Satellite Sensor Tech for Space Development Agency

Collins Aerospace has been awarded a potential two-year, $19.1M contract from the Space Development Agency to design a modular satellite sensor configuration.

The Raytheon Technologies subsidiary will work to provide a flight-ready Multiband Overhead Persistent Infrared Payload technology under the undefinitized contract action, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work will take place at Collins Aerospace's facility in Danbury, Conn., through May 22, 2022. The SDA obligated $6.5M in fiscal 2020 research and development funds at the time of award.

The agency aims to build a national defense space architecture that will consist of multiple layers for transmission, management, tracking, navigation, deterrence and support activities related to missile defense.