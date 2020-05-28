CTC Books Delivery Orders Under Maryland’s Cross-Domain Tech IDIQ; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. booked $7.1M in cross-domain technology delivery orders within the first several weeks of this year under a potential $112.5M contract with the Maryland Procurement Office.

CTC said Wednesday a cross-domain technology is designed to transfer data from multiple security domains and the company will develop a comprehensive platform intended to work with cloud computing and enterprise systems.

“This program has been a key contributor to CTC’s cybersecurity portfolio and we are pleased to continue providing these services to MPO just as we have done now for over two decades,” said Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC.

The delivery orders run through the end of the year and the company said it has been adding staff such as software, test and systems engineering professionals to support contract work.