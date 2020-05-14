Dewberry-Gannett Fleming JV Gets Army Contract for Construction Work

A joint venture between Dewberry and Gannett Fleming has received a potential five-year, $40M contract to construct and modify buildings for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District.

GF-D Design Partners Joint Venture will build new structures, renovate facilities, add new paving and utility infrastructure, update electrical systems and install new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, Dewberry said Wednesday .

Work will cover training and testing facilities, recreation centers, transportation control points, laboratories, warehouses and other government-owned facilities.

“Now more than ever, Dewberry continues to be passionate about serving our nation’s military and intelligence communities,” said Joseph Wells, senior vice president at Dewberry.

GF-D Design Partners JV is among six contractors selected by USACE for the effort. Each awardee received its own contract.