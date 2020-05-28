Dewberry to Continue NOAA Shoreline Mapping Support; Amar Nayegandhi Quoted

Dewberry has been awarded a potential five-year, $40M contract to help the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map shorelines.

The company said Wednesday it will collaborate with NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey in efforts to develop coastal security tools and approaches.

“We are excited to continue to support and partner with NOAA to update the national shoreline, nautical charts, and provide high-resolution topography and bathymetric data to enhance the National Coastal Mapping Program,” said Amar Nayegandh, a Dewberry senior vice president and senior project manager for the contract.

Nayegandh added that previous task orders reflect the company's ability to provide geospatial, technology and scientific services to the agency.

Dewberry has completed 30 tasks orders under NOAA's Shoreline Mapping Services indefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity contract over the past five years. The partnership analyzed subsidence data from an interferometric synthetic aperture radar as well as developed topobathymetric platforms and shoreline mapping datasets, among other projects.