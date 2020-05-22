DHS Posts Presolicitation for Passenger Screening Tech Dev’t Effort

The Department of Homeland Security asks industry for information about a passenger screening system that will help modernize the Transportation Security Administration’s operations.

DHS seeks to build a technology that will trace hidden organic threat items and weapons on passengers through the Screening at Speed initiative, according to a SAM notice posted Thursday .

The planned technology will employ an X-ray platform to scan passengers while divestiture procedures are underway. The system will also notify passengers and potentially augment airports' security posture.

SaS’ first phase will focus on the engineering, design and development of the technology, while the succeeding two phases will cover rapid maturity efforts for associated software and hardware systems.

Interested parties may respond until June 4. DHS expects to select a potential contractor in fiscal year 2020 or 2021.