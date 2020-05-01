DoD Seeks Concepts for AI-Based Behavioral Analysis Tool

The Department of Defense is looking for potential sources of artificial intelligence technologies that can help organizations detect behavioral changes in staff that could indicate underlying vulnerabilities.

The Defense Innovation Unit said in a statement that it plans to award an other transaction agreement to a proposer that can develop an AI-based capability for aggregating data sets throughout a one-year prototyping period.

Interested entities must be able to develop, train and implement AI technology with the capacity to access both structured and unstructured data to develop behavioral models and identify user deviations.

The technology must additionally comply with constitutional rights and allow iterative human-machine interface collaboration.

According to the notice, the DoD intends to use the resulting capability to identify high-risk behavior in organization members and “support broader population segments across the mental health continuum.”

DIU will accept responses to the solicitation by May 15.