DoD Seeks Machine Learning Concepts to Support Enterprise Resource Mgmt Automation

The Defense Innovation Unit is looking for potential sources of automated machine learning technology as part of efforts to simplify the Department of Defense’s enterprise resource management operations.

DIU said Thursday it intends to select a vendor for the program’s first phase to demonstrate an ML-driven technology capable of integrating with the DoD’s existing robotic process automation systems.

The DoD aims to deploy an RPS tool that can detect and resolve ERP anomalies while preventing cases of fraud and redundancies, according to the notice.

Participants must have the capacity to develop an RPA-agnostic ML platform designed to predict and provide corrections to system discrepancies that could impact business operations such as financial transactions, payroll accounting, logistics and travel.

DIU noted that vendors chosen for phase one will deliver their pitches and conduct a live demo via teleconference ahead of potential downselection for a prototype agreement.

Interested parties may submit their proposals through May 22.