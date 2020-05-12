DoD Taps ForAllSecure to Implement Software Security Tool Across Military

ForAllSecure has received a $45M contract to integrate its software security testing tool into a range of critical systems used by the Department of Defense.

The company said Monday it will apply its Mayhem fuzzing tool on the U.S. military’s critical weapon systems, as DoD continues to engage in cyber defense.

Various DoD groups, such as Naval Sea Systems Command and the Air Force 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, use Mayhem to test system software.

David Brumley, CEO at ForAllSecure, said Mayhem automatically creates a test suite to reduce the need for manual quality assurance work.

The Defense Innovation Unit awarded ForAllSecure the contract. Mayhem initially exhibited Mayhem at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Cyber Grand Challenge in 2016.