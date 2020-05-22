DOE to Award $53M in R&D Small Business Funding Opportunity

The Department of Energy is slated to award 256 grants worth a combined total of $53M to 211 small businesses to support research and development efforts.

Phase I awardees will receive around $200K and are tasked to study the technical feasibility of potential technologies that could support DOE’s operations within six to 12 months, the department said Thursday .

Selected awardees from Phase I may apply for Phase II and receive $1.1M in grants for two years. The next phase will cover the development of novel prototypes based on Phase I's results.

DOE funded the program through the Small Business Technology Transfer and Small Business Innovation Research vehicles.