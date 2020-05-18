Dorothy Helfenstein Named SAIC EVP, Chief Strategic Growth Officer

Science Applications International Corp. has named Dorothy Helfenstein, a nearly 22-year veteran of Booz Allen Hamilton, as executive vice president and chief strategic growth officer.

SAIC said Monday it created the CSGO position in efforts to drive the company's market and organic growth initiatives and provide digital transformation support to government customers.

Helfenstein will report directly to Nazzic Keene, CEO of SAIC and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

"I am excited by the opportunity to join Nazzic and her leadership team, to work side-by-side and in partnership with the general managers, and to meaningfully contribute to achieving its strategy and goals,” Helfenstein said.

“It’s an honor to join a company with such a strong heritage of service to our customers, our communities, our nation and our world.”

Prior to this appointment, Helfenstein worked as an EVP of Booz Allen and led its solutions business.

Helfenstein was recognized in Diversity Journal’s Women Worth Watching for 2016, Power Women of DC Tech in 2018 and Federal Computer Week’s Fed 100 for 2019.