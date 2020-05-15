ECS Recognized for AWS Cloud Migration Competency; George Wilson Quoted

ECS has received a designation that recognizes the company’s work to help customers pursue cloud migration with Amazon Web Services .

The company said Thursday its AWS Migration Competency status honors efforts to support the cybersecurity, cost reduction and technology capacity of customers as they migrate to cloud.

ECS offers services, expertise and products to support enterprise-level cloud migration across entire life cycles, from initial activities to cloud operations.

“This competency underscores our commitment to facilitating and accelerating our customers’ transitions of legacy systems to the cloud," said George Wilson , president at ECS and a 2020 Wash100 awardee.

The company has a total of six AWS competencies and has been named a partner under the AWS Managed Service Provider program for the sixth consecutive year.