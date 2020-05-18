Envistacom to Equip Army Vehicles With New Satcom Platform

Envistacom has received a task order to provide the U.S. Army with satellite communication systems designed for use with Polaris-made MRZR land vehicles.
Envistacom said Tuesday its SATCOM On The Quick Halt, or SOTQH, uses Lite Coms’ terminal technology to facilitate communications.
Alan Carson, president at Envistacom, said the company has reduced SOTQH’s prototyping timeline and risks in delivery and operations.
The contractor will move on to integrate and demonstrate operational SOTQH systems now that the technology’s prototyping phase is complete. Integration activities will take place at the company’s innovation center.
Envistacom and Lite Coms have also pursued the development of a system that combines SOTQH technology with communications-on-the-move functions.
