EPA Selects Jacobs to Provide RLS for R&D Office Under $100M Contract; Steve Arnette Quoted

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Jacobs a potential five-year, $100M contract to provide research laboratory support for the EPA Office of Research and Development at Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, the company reported on Wednesday . The contract went into effect April 1.

"This work aligns with Jacobs' focus on creating a more sustainable world, and we are pleased to have again been selected by the EPA to provide scientific research assistance in support of their vital mission," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President Steve Arnette .

Jacobs will continue to provide technical, analytical, research and development and logistical technology support to help the EPA in its mission to protect human and environmental health under the EPA RLS follow-on contract.

In addition, Jacobs will provide support to the agency’s research priorities, including decontamination and repercussion management of hazardous contaminants of buildings and outdoor areas and atmospheric sciences and human exposure.

The company will also support air quality simulation modeling and development and validation of measurement methods, source emission characterizations and data collection and reporting requirements.

"We look forward to continuing our support to the EPA in evaluating technologies needed to provide clean air and water, and to identify, mitigate and remediate environmental threats in the U.S. and around the world," added Arnette.

The contract has added to Jacobs history of supporting the EPA on the RLS contract. The company will continue to deliver sustainable solutions in demanding and frequently changing environments. In Jan. 2020 , Jacobs was selected by the EPA to provide architect engineer services to the Great Lakes National Program Office (GLNPO).

The five-year, Great Lakes Architect Engineer Services (GLAES) II contract encompasses contaminated sediment characterization and remedial design activities, habitat restoration evaluation and design, and contaminated sediment and habitat restoration remedial construction oversight.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.