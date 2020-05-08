Exostar has unveiled a risk management tool that will help organizations under the Defense Industrial Base that intend to independently conform to the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Special Publication 800-171 security controls.
Certification Assistant is developed to assist users in evaluating and documenting security posture in preparation for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification audits, the company said Thursday.
The tool will also allow suppliers and original equipment manufacturers to trace security controls' status, assess cybersecurity risks and view guides on CMMC V1’s practices and NIST’s SP 800-171 Revision 2 security controls.
“Certification Assistant facilitates and brings visibility, consistency, insight, and repeatability to the process, which is particularly important for smaller organizations that may not possess significant cybersecurity resources or expertise,” said Scott Armstrong, senior director and group product manager at Exostar.
Exostar Releases Risk Mgmt Suite for Cybersecurity Audits
Exostar has unveiled a risk management tool that will help organizations under the Defense Industrial Base that intend to independently conform to the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Special Publication 800-171 security controls.
Certification Assistant is developed to assist users in evaluating and documenting security posture in preparation for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification audits, the company said Thursday.
The tool will also allow suppliers and original equipment manufacturers to trace security controls' status, assess cybersecurity risks and view guides on CMMC V1’s practices and NIST’s SP 800-171 Revision 2 security controls.
“Certification Assistant facilitates and brings visibility, consistency, insight, and repeatability to the process, which is particularly important for smaller organizations that may not possess significant cybersecurity resources or expertise,” said Scott Armstrong, senior director and group product manager at Exostar.