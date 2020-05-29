Former, CBP, ICE Official Ronald Vitiello Appointed to Dignari Advisory Board

Ronald Vitiello, former acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been added to the board of advisers at Alexandria, Va.-based technology services provider Dignari.

The 34-year government service veteran will help drive Dignari's growth strategy as an advisory board member, the company said Thursday.

Vitiello started his career at the U.S. Border Patrol in 1985 and led the federal enforcement agency as chief in 2017.

As ICE’s senior leader, he supervised more than 20K special agents, officers, mission support officials and attorneys. He spent 33 years with the Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol.

He helped establish the Department of Homeland Security and unify CBP operations.

Dignari is a woman-owned company that supports govenment customers in the biometrics, identity management, data analytics and emerging technology areas.