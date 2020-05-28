Former Jacobs Exec Reuben Maher Joins ActioNet as SVP, Chief Innovation Officer

Reuben Maher, formerly a principal and global director of digital innovation and transformation at Jacobs, has joined information technology services provider ActioNet as a senior vice president and chief innovation officer, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Wednesday.

He will be responsible for driving the Vienna, Va.-based company's technology portfolio, innovation in the marketplace and “big idea” approach through the ActioNet Innovation Center.

Before his three-year career at Jacobs, Maher served as a senior managing partner and an executive committee member at Blue Canopy Group. He also worked at General Motors, Datanaut and Pragmatics earlier in his career.

He holds business professional accreditation with Amazon Web Services.