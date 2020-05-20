Frank Sturek Appointed Chief Executive for Growth at SkyePoint

Frank Sturek, former chief growth officer at Axiologic Solutions, has joined SkyePoint Decisions to serve as chief executive for growth, a role through which he will lead contract acquisition.

He will build on existing customer connections, spearhead marketing initiatives and pursue both prime and subcontract opportunities in his new role, SkyePoint said Monday .

His three decades of experience include business development and government contracting work with Alion Science and Technology , Northrop Grumman and Engility, now part of Science Applications International Corp.

Sturek fostered training technology opportunities with the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps during his time with Alion.

The former serviceman also contributed active duty to the U.S. Army where he served as an infantry officer, having supported operations in Afghanistan, Germany and Iraq.

SkyePoint Decisions offers enterprise-wide information technology services tailored to support federal government missions.