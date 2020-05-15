General Dynamics Unit Gets LCS Combat Mgmt Suite Support Contract

General Dynamics ’ mission systems business secured a potential four-year, $40.3M prime contract to provide software support services to combat management systems installed in Independence-class littoral combat ships.

The company said Thursday it will help address technical gaps and carry out back-end support services to all combat management suite components such as software interfaces and the Integrated Combat Management System.

GDMS will also monitor and deliver operational support and follow-on maintenance to the platforms as an in-service engineering agent.

“Our team recognizes the increasingly critical role LCS plays in the US Navy’s littoral battlespace, and the essential part LCS plays in defeating anti-access and asymmetric threats in the littorals,” said Carlo Zaffanella, vice president and general manager at GDMS.