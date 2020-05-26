Geospark Analytics to Help Northcom Implement Threat & Risk Assessment Platform; Omar Balkissoon Quoted

Geospark Analytics has received a contract of an undisclosed value from the U.S. Northern Command to provide a cloud-based technology built to assess global events that could pose a threat to an organization.

Northrcom ordered 11K licenses for the Hyperion assessment platform, artificial intelligence-driven risk models to support COVID-19 response, machine learning tools and data, the company said Thursday.

Hyperion is designed to help users analyze publicly available information worldwide, identify anomalous activity and predict stability risk.

The platform works to extract data from more than 6.8M sources such as news reports and social networks.

Omar Balkissoon, CEO and founder of Geospark Analytics and a former Wash100 awardee, said the company looks to bring innovation to the Northcom mission and support the command's COVID-19 response efforts with the use of technology.