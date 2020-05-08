Danielle Schefer
Danielle Schefer, who has years of leadership experience in business growth and government contracting, has joined digital services firm NIC to serve as vice president of federal, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Thursday.
Her career includes work at eTelligent Group and InSysCo where she served as CEO and executive leader.
She helped InSysCo grow to $90M in revenue during her time as the company's executive leader.
The executive also helped eTelligent land a $1B federal contract and develop a strategic growth plan.
NIC works to help government customers administer websites and execute other digital services.
GovCon Vet Danielle Schefer to Lead NIC’s Federal Business as VP
