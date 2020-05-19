Govplace Names Jim Evans DoD Sales Senior Director

Jim Evans
Jim Evans, president of Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Fort Belvoir, has been appointed to serve as senior director of Department of Defense sales at Govplace.
He will oversee the system reseller’s defense sales for cloud, cyber and physical security and information technology automation products, Govplace said Monday.
Evans will leverage his DoD sales expertise and his three decades of U.S. Army experience in the role.
The sales expert also held technical sales and engineering positions at technology firms Unisys and Dell EMC.
Evans said he is excited to connect defense agencies with Govplace’s engineering offerings and partner network.
