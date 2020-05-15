GSA Seeks Program Mgmt Services for Crowdsourcing Challenges

The General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Service requires program management support for two public crowdsourcing efforts, Nextgov reported Thursday .

The agency plans to invest around $3.9M in a potential five-year contract for the management of the Challenge.gov and Citizenscience.gov initiatives under GSA’s Open Innovation Program, and additionally a potential new testbed challenge.

Challenge.gov engages the public to foster innovation via government-funded prize competitions, and Citizenscience.gov focuses on citizen involvement in federal research efforts. GSA launched Challenge.gov and Citizenscience.gov in 2010 and 2017, respectively.

The potential contract will hold a one-year base period and four option years. GSA may allot up to $340K per year for the effort.