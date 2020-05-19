HackerOne has received a tailored low-impact-software as a service authorization through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for crowdsourced security products.
The certification will enable HackerOne to market its security offerings to government customers through the FedRAMP Marketplace, the company said Monday.
HackerOne worked with the Department of Defense to launch various security initiatives such as the Vulnerability Disclosure Program, an effort that seeks to help researchers disclose gaps in DoD public-facing platforms. The General Services Administration also awarded HackerOne a contract in 2018 to run a bug bounty program.
FedRAMP has created a standardized approach in the authorization, assessment and monitoring of cloud-based services and products.
HackerOne Attains FedRAMP Low Impact Level Designation
HackerOne has received a tailored low-impact-software as a service authorization through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for crowdsourced security products.
The certification will enable HackerOne to market its security offerings to government customers through the FedRAMP Marketplace, the company said Monday.
HackerOne worked with the Department of Defense to launch various security initiatives such as the Vulnerability Disclosure Program, an effort that seeks to help researchers disclose gaps in DoD public-facing platforms. The General Services Administration also awarded HackerOne a contract in 2018 to run a bug bounty program.
FedRAMP has created a standardized approach in the authorization, assessment and monitoring of cloud-based services and products.