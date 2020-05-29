Health Care Coalition Releases COVID-19 Decision Support Tool for Public, Private Sectors

The COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, which includes Mitre, has unveiled an online tool for government and business decision-makers to visualize data such as confirmed coronavirus cases at the state and national levels.

Mitre said Wednesday the COVID-19 Decision Support Dashboard works to synthesize huge amounts of data intended to provide situational awareness to public and private sector leaders who will craft guidance and policy for reopening communities.

The web-based platform offers information on coronavirus reproduction rates, mortality trends and case statistics, as well as maps and color indicators to help users understand the status of a state or a country.

Local government officials and businessmen can also choose the specific areas to obtain data from for comparisons with peers within a region.

The National Governors Association’s Roadmap to Recovery Report inspired the coalition to build the dashboard.

“The real value of this data is its potential to inform and help guide the best possible decisions through these critical next phases of pandemic recovery,” said Jay Schnitzer, chief technology and medical officer at Mitre.

"Realizing that not everyone is an expert in interpreting public health data, the red-yellow-green icons provide a quick and easy way to track key metrics," added Schnitzer, who co-chairs the coalition.

More than 900 organizations across the health care, technology and nonprofit sectors support the alliance.