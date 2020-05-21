HII Elevates Aft Deckhouse Onto USS Jack H. Lucas

Huntington Ingalls Industries has lifted a 320-ton aft deckhouse aboard the Arleigh Burke-class USS Jack H. Lucas, or DDG 125, destroyer.

The aft deckhouse contains exhaust compartments, radar equipment rooms, an engine shop, staterooms and the main engine intake, HII said Wednesday .

USS Jack H. Lucas is the first Flight III-class vessel and the fifth platform under a previously awarded contract in 2013. The ship houses updated technologies and radar capacities and is built to carry out crisis management, peacetime, power projection and sea control operations.

The destroyer is co-sponsored by Ruby Lucas, wife of the ship’s late namesake.