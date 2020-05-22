Hypergiant Unveils New Data Processing Tool for Ground-Based Satellite Control Systems

Hypergiant Industries has launched a new product designed to help organizations augment ground control systems that deliver information to autonomous satellites.

The company said Thursday its Hyper-Intelligent Vehicle Enhancement, or HIVE, fleet operations platform uses artificial intelligence to streamline usable information for disaster response, defense and commercial applications.

Hypergiant included actionable insights, AI-driven command and control, autonomy, predictive diagnosis, cloud mobility and data security features in HIVE.

The platform also integrates multiple datasets from a range of sources, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Twitter, to support disaster response.

Ben Lamm, CEO at Hypergiant, said the application of AI, machine learning and user interface technologies to ground control systems will support efforts to democratize space access.