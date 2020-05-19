Ideation Solutions, a joint venture between Evolver and Key Concepts Knowledgebase, has received a five-year, $37M contract to support the Department of Agriculture’s information technology activities.
The JV will deliver IT services under the Chief Information Officer – Solution and Partners contract vehicle for USDA in Washington, D.C., Evolver said Monday.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this winning team and this new effort with USDA,” said Bill Sabo, president at Evolver.
He added that Evolver looks forward to helping USDA pursue business goals via technologies built with agility and security.
Ideation Solutions offers user-centric IT expertise and support services to government customers.
Ideation Solutions Awarded USDA Contract for IT Services
