ImmixGroup, Blue Prism Partner to Provide Army With Automation Software

ImmixGroup will make Blue Prism 's robotic process automation products available to the U.S. Army under an effort that aims to help the service branch procure commercial information technology.

Blue Prism said Wednesday its software will undergo Army distribution under the Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions program.

The software is designed to deliver learning-able software robots that digitally streamline and support an agency's workload via task automation.

The distribution adds to the presence of Blue Prism's platform across agencies purchasing via the General Services Administration.

Blue Prism is built to observe standards imposed by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and other industrial policies.