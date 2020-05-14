Industry Day to Detail Navy’s Mine Countermeasures USV Program

A U.S. Navy program executive office will host a virtual event later this month to provide information and collect feedback on its plan to procure an unmanned surface vehicle platform for locating and destroying naval mines.

Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday the industry day for the Mine Countermeasures USV program will be held on May 27 and 28.

Interested companies may register up to two representatives for the event and breakout sessions.

The Navy wants a vehicle that would either from ships or the shore and autonomously search for mine threats. The branch expects to kick off formal solicitations within the current fiscal year.