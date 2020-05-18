The Internal Revenue Service has posted a request for information concerning the development of a grant management suite.
The agency said in a SAM notice posted Tuesday that it aims to streamline reporting features, automate grants management processes and enable system access for grantees through the project.
The IRS is looking to receive responses on end-to-end process information, automation opportunities, overarching approaches for federal grants management and potential costs.
Interested vendors have until May 26 to submit their responses to the notice.
The IRS Grant Program Office launched the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grant initiative through the Taxpayer First Act in 2019. The bill enabled the IRS to secure up to $30M in funds each fiscal year for the program.
IRS Issues Grant Management System RFI
