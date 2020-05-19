Isotropic Systems will demonstrate its multibeam antennas’ capacity to provide high bandwidth for U.S. Navy ships as part of a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit.
The company said Monday it will deliver a low-profile antenna unit that can handle several links on various frequency bands to enable real-time government communications.
“We will enable the Navy, and other government forces and agencies, to arbitrage all the capacity it needs from across low-Earth, geosynchronous- equatorial and medium-earth orbit constellations over a single multi-beam platform,” said John Finney, founder and CEO at Isotropic Systems.
DIU will gauge the effects of austere elements including electromagnetic interference and saltwater on Isotropic Systems’ optical beamforming systems in preparation for their integration to Navy ships. The agency seeks to provide intelligence data at the tactical edge by consolidating multi-orbit military and commercial technologies under the contract.
Isotropic Systems Gets DIU Contract to Test Beamforming Tech
