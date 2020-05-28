Jacobs to Help Build England’s Cloud-Based Flood Risk Mgmt Platform

Jacobs has secured a potential four-year, $10 million contract to design, build and implement the National Flood Risk Assessment 2 (NaFRA2) system for England's Environment Agency, the company announced Thursday.

"We believe this will be the world's first cloud-based, interactive national flood risk assessment system combining local and national flood modeling for rivers, sea and surface water," said Donald Morrison, senior vice president and general manager of Jacobs' people and places solutions business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"Once operational it will enable the Environment Agency to manage flood risk in England more effectively and efficiently."

Jacobs will combine the company’s flood modelling experience with web technologies and cloud computing to develop a system that underpins national-scale flood analysis.

The project will include national-scale flood modeling, spanning scenarios for different flood defense states, breaching, blockage and climate change to support the Environment Agency’s efforts to produce a comprehensive picture of risk and uncertainty, including core public national flood risk information and data to support flood incidents.

NaFRA2 is a cloud computing system that will create a step-change in the quality and scope of England's national flood risk information. NaFRA2 will be designed to store, process and manipulate input data, and manage the production of outputs.

"We are thinking and acting differently on this challenging and groundbreaking project," said Environment Agency National Director of Operations and Project Sponsor Steve Moore. "Our work with Jacobs will help to identify and alleviate the risk of flooding that currently affects more than 5.2 million properties in England."

