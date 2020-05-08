The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics has recognized Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory for work on a NASA solar research spacecraft.
JHU APL said Thursday it received the AIAA von Braun Award for Excellence in Space Program Management for its oversight of the Parker Solar Probe's development.
Andy Driesman, Patrick Hill and Kim Cooper received recognition for their efforts to oversee scheduling, requirements and costs as the members of the Parker Solar Probe's program management team.
The team managed all developmental aspects such as multisector collaborations, testing and in-flight systems commissioning. JHU APL worked with Naval Research Laboratory, Princeton University and other partners for the effort.
The Parker Solar Probe embarked in August 2018 on a seven-year mission to help NASA study the solar atmosphere. The spacecraft features a cooling system and a heat protection shield to boost thermal survivability.
Johns Hopkins APL Recognized for Parker Solar Probe Work
