Kaman Promotes Rebecca Stath, Lisa Barry to VP Positions

Kaman has promoted two of its executives to vice president-level roles vital to the company’s accounting and finance operations.

Rebecca Stath, who joined Kaman in 2011 as internal audit manager, is now the company’s vice president of accounting and principal accounting officer, Kaman said Monday .

Stath, a graduate of the firm’s leadership development program, has contributed financial, managerial and business policy compliance in her ongoing tenure with Kaman.

Lisa Barry, who led the finance efforts of Kaman’s aerospace business, has been named the company’s vice president of financial planning and analysis. Her career also includes work with United Technologies, now part of Raytheon Technologies , where she served as a specialist for financial reporting and consolidation.

Stath and Barry will both directly report to Robert Starr, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Kaman.