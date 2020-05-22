Kathryn Hoffman to Lead Innovation at IT Company Creative

Kathryn Hoffman, a former chief technologist at Booz Allen Hamilton , has joined Creative Systems and Consulting as chief innovation officer.

She will grow Creative’s offering portfolio through the integration of product development management into the company’s practices in her new role, Creative said Thursday .

This work will involve network development and collaboration with technology partners and in-house experts.

Hoffman has over two decades of product management and information technology business experience. Her career includes work with Science Applications International Corp. and Raytheon, now Raytheon Technologies .

Vishal Khera, Creative’s president, said Hoffman has the expertise to identify IT trends and develop new innovative offerings.