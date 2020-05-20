KBR Enters Joint Venture with NIPIneftegas JSC to Enhance Engineering, Support Services; Jay Ibrahim Quoted

KBR has entered into a joint venture agreement with NIPIneftegas JSC to develop a new engineering and support services company, KBR-NIPILLP, in Kazakhstan, KBR announced on Wednesday .

"This joint venture represents KBR's ability to bring consistent and valuable training and educational programs to the region. We look forward to mobilizing our expertise, innovative systems and low-cost energy solutions to support our clients' success on their new projects in Kazakhstan," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Energy Solutions.

With support from KBR and NIPIneftegas, the joint venture will provide engineering, procurement, design and related services for projects across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, within the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company will also prepare technical requirements for all stages of a project, including project management, contract supervision, planning and cost control.

"KBR is proud to continue its successful history in Kazakhstan and the wider Caspian region," added Ibrahim.

Additionally, KBR’s joint venture will train and develop the local Kazakh workforce as well as manage construction contractors and subcontractors throughout all stages of a project. KBR has worked on various projects in Kazakhstan since 1993 at its peak, KBR employed nearly 200 Kazakh specialists on various projects.

KBR announced its intention to expand its work in Kazakhstan in Jan. 2019 . The company reported that its presence in Kazakhstan will be a major contributor to the local market. KBR noted that during the Kashagan PMSC Contract, the company manned 260 employees.

"We are confident that this strong JV will help to realize our ambition to create a world class Kazakhstan -based engineering company," added Igor Gershtanskiy, General Director of NIPIneftegas.

