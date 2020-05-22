Kleos Space to Support Multinational Military Space Program

Kleos Space has received a contract of an undisclosed value to provide its data for a military program between the U.S., Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, the Netherlands and the U.K.

The company said Tuesday its reconnaissance data will support the Micro-Satellite Military Utility project that aims to design and develop a space enterprise to be shared by multiple nations.

The data will come from Kleos’ Scouting Mission satellites that will launch from India to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance based on maritime radio frequencies in key defense industry shipping routes.

The future heterogeneous space enterprise will allow militaries to access a wide range of information driven by automation, artificial intelligence and human-machine teaming.

The MSMU project will include activities to form the infrastructure and corresponding architecture needed to accommodate the sought enterprise.

Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory will work with Air Force Research Laboratory to manage the program.