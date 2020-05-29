Kopin to Supply LCD Tech for L3Harris’ Military Gun Fire Control Prototype

L3Harris Technologies has selected optical technology developer Kopin to provide a liquid crystal display module for a rifle fire control system L3Harris is developing in pursuit of the U.S. Army's Next Generation Squad Weapon program.

Kopin said Thursday it will equip the LCD technology with a video graphics array microdisplay, driver board and a light-emitting diode backlight,

The Army awarded L3Harris and Vortex Optics separate five-year, other transaction agreements in April to produce 6.8mm NGSW-FC systems.

Both companies are expected to deliver initial prototypes beginning in third quarter.

The branch seeks to procure 250K systems with range-finding, environmental sensor and ballistic computation features intended to boost targeting probability and speed up threat engagement.