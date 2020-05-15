Kratos Mobile Lab Platform Adapted for National Guard’s COVID-19 Response; Eric DeMarco Quoted

The Department of Defense has adapted and deployed a laboratory platform built partly by Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to help National Guard personnel test clinical specimens during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mobile Laboratory Product units support the reserve military component's COVID-19 testing efforts at various locations nationwide, Kratos said Thursday .

The company noted its command, control, communications, computing, combat, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance unit is part of an industry team that developed the system for the DoD's Analytical Laboratory System, Modified Work Order program.

MLP was originally designed for field analytic teams at the department to examine on-site environmental samples for any chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials.

“We are proud to have our product on the front lines of the pandemic to bolster essential testing capabilities and assist our health care heroes,” said Eric DeMarco , president and CEO of Kratos.

The company secured an initial contract in August 2015 to produce four ALS shelter prototypes.

DoD has placed three additional orders for 67 analytical lab units since the award of the initial prototyping contract and Kratos noted that production efforts are ongoing.