L3Harris Delivers Over 600 ENVG Binoculars to Army

L3Harris Technologies has shipped 656 units of night vision binoculars to the U.S. Army, supporting the situational awareness of soldiers.

The Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular systems are designed to help soldiers detect threats and increase situational awareness via imagery of the operational environment, L3Harris said Thursday .

The company delivered the binoculars under a $391M contract that the Army awarded in June 2018. The contract’s existing orders call for the delivery of over 10K ENVG-B units.

ENVG-B features a wireless personal area network, targeting functions, augmented reality algorithms and a high-resolution display to boost situational awareness.

Last fall, L3Harris completed the shipment of the first 52 units.

Lynn Bollengier, president of integrated vision solutions at L3Harris, said the program builds on efforts to produce, test and deliver modern technologies that help soldiers address threats globally.